Very few women have had as much success in WWE as Trish Stratus over her career.

Stratus put on quite a few memorable performances over her Hall of Fame run, but one, in particular, was received with much praise. Seven-time WWE Women’s Champion Trish Stratus revealed on Busted Open Radio what match of hers received a standing ovation backstage.

“Mickie James, you know, and Trish Stratus’ match at WrestleMania 22 was everything, it really had every component you could ever ask for as a superstar,” Stratus said. “The best part for me personally, I don’t know about you [Mickie], but when we came out, you know, through the curtain and having all our colleagues there giving us a standing O and giving us that applause was just so gratifying.”

Mickie James took on Trish Stratus at “WrestleMania 22” in Rosemont, Illinois. This was the cumulation of a storyline that dated back months prior, with James debuting as a superfan of Stratus’ who became obsessed with her increasingly over time, with James’ actions practically being those of a stalker. Leading up to WrestleMania 22, James turned heel on Stratus, resulting in their match. James defeated the woman she was once obsessed over to win the WWE Women’s Championship on the grandest stage of them all.

This marked James’ first championship win in WWE, the first of what would be five Women’s Title reigns. James would also go on to win the Divas Championship once while with WWE.

Following her run in WWE, James turned her attention to IMPACT Wrestling, TNA at the time, and has since won the IMPACT Knockout’s Championship four different times, most recently defeating Deonna Purrazzo at IMPACT’s “Bound for Glory” Pay-Per-View in 2021. James returned to WWE in 2016 as part of the SmackDown brand and was a constant in the company until she was released in April of 2021 which resulted in the infamous “Trash Bag Incident.”

Stratus last wrestled at “Summerslam” in 2019 where she was defeated by Charlotte Flair. However, despite not stepping in a ring for nearly three years, Stratus has not stated that is she retired. In fact, Stratus has said that she is open to having another match with certain talent. Stratus was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013.

