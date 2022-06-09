Women may have been in the final match of “Raw” the past six weeks, but women in WWE haven’t always had such opportunities.

For a long time, women in WWE were not given much time when on-screen. While on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer and seven-time WWE Women’s Champion Trish Stratus discussed what she believes was the turning point for women in WWE.

“Someone talked about the chair shot that Victoria and I did and it was like the chair shot like one simple chair shot and there were meetings about it, there were people discussing,” Stratus said. “I feel like that was the deal, we were kind of turning the corner.”

Stratus was referring to when 2018 WWE Hall of Famer Victoria clocked her over the head on “Raw” in 2002 during their feud. During her tenure in WWE, Victoria won the WWE Women’s Championship twice. Victoria later joined TNA under the name Tara and proceeded to win the Knockout’s Tag Team Championship once and the Knockout’s Women’s Championship on five different occasions.

The first time women were in the main event of “Monday Night Raw” was in 2000 when Lita took on and defeated Stephanie McMahon for the Women’s Championship. Women would not be in the main event on “Raw” again until December 2004 when Stratus took on Lita, where Lita won the Women’s Championship for the second time. Lita would go on to win the Women’s Championship two more times after that.

In 2015, Stephanie McMahon announced there would be a change in the women’s division and that was when Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair, three of the four horsewomen of NXT which also included Bayley, were all called up. Since then, WWE has put on an all-women’s Pay-Per-View in 2018 called Evolution. This historic first-time Pay-Per-View for WWE was headlined by Ronda Rousey and Nikki Bella facing off for the Raw Women’s Championship.

