On this week’s episode of The Bellas Podcast, Nikki & Brie had just returned from competing in the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble match in St. Louis, Missouri. The Bellas entered the match as entrants #19 and #24, respectively, with Brie eliminating her twin sister, Nikki.

The Bellas revealed that during their previous run with WWE leading into the first all-women pay-per-view, Evolution, they were not 100% present in the moment.

“For me, Evolution was a very hard run,” Brie explained. “And it was because being a mom, and leaving Birdie like that for the first time, I thought I could just jump into it all, and emotionally, I wasn’t there.

“And we were filming the reality show and that was taking a lot of time, but we were probably playing off each other’s energy [Nikki was also dealing with a big relationship break-up at the time], but that Evolution run was hard. Then the fans were very awful to me, that was the last time I was in the ring and I was not going to let that follow me anymore.”

During the Women’s Royal Rumble, Brie got the opportunity to eliminate her sister, Nikki, but was immediately set upon by the returning Ronda Rousey.

“Being back in with Ronda, Ronda’s thrilling,” Nikki said. “Ronda, to me, puts you on a whole another level of like, ‘damn, I’m gonna get my butt kicked but I’m so ready for it.’ I mean, it’s just Ronda Rousey.”

“I agree,” Brie replied. “And I’ll say, like, after I got you [Nikki Bella] out, which was really fun, I didn’t know if I’d ever get my moment again with this because I never know when I’m gonna get the call to come back. And it could never be. It was just too perfect, Nikki. It was too perfect, I’m sorry.”

Nikki Bella also revealed that out of all the WWE Superstars she has competed against, she has never felt strength quite like Ronda Rousey.

“Her strength is unreal,” Nikki explained. “That Evolution match, I never felt that kind of strength in a woman before. We’ve been getting slammed by women for fifteen years. When I fought Ronda, I was like, this is a whole other level of strength. It’s like a flawless strength, it’s hard to describe.”

