In a recent interview with Vibe 105 Sports, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus talked about the current women of WWE, most notably, Sasha Banks. Banks has been adamant for years that she wants to face Trish one day, and the 7-times Women’s Champion says that there’s a possibility it could come together some day in the future.

“If you’re talking about the dream match that everyone talks about with Sasha Banks? Maybe you might be referring to that match?” Trish asked. “Or you might not be, maybe that’s what I’m referring to. She is an amazing athlete. People sort of — they fantasize about that match because we had a little face-to-face at the women’s Royal Rumble. And who knows? That is appealing to me. I think she is a fantastic athlete. She has brought so much to the company, and has elevated the women in the industry from what she’s done.

“I think fans would love to see that. I would love to whoop her butt and prove that I’m the best, and, you know, stuff like that,” she continued. “So yeah, let’s leave it with that little button and say, ‘Perhaps, one day, if I decide to go back in the ring, I mean, I may have to deliver a little Stratisfaction to The Boss.”

Trish Stratus also gave praise to Alexa Bliss and the way she applies her heel tactics to a match. She even went as far as to say Bliss reminds her of herself when she was portraying the villain in the ring.

“A lot of the time, I see shades of me in a lot [of current WWE women]. It’s funny because I’ll mostly see it on the timeline, on Twitter during RAW. People will be like, ‘Oh, shades of Trish Stratus!’ And there definitely are a few. I see bits and pieces of them, and then later on in an interview, I’ll hear that I inspired them or they looked to me when they were getting in the business. So, it’s really cool to see that.

“Definitely Alexa Bliss at the beginning, I really saw shades of me when she did her heel thing. It’s definitely cool to see that, and an honor.”

