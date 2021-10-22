During this week’s Crown Jewel preview show on WWE’s The Bump, panelist Ryan Pappolla put Sasha Banks in the hot seat as he read off questions fans of the show sent in. One fan, in particular, wrote, “When will we see Sasha Banks vs. Trish Stratus?” Banks, with stars in her eyes, would like to know as well, considering she has earned her stripes in WWE to compete against a legend like Stratus.

“I’m waiting for Trish. It’s all on her,” Banks teased. “She’s been dodging me. She’s not answering my calls. I’m all game. I’m always ready; I stay ready. Whenever Trish is ready for me, she knows where to find me.”

Once the dust settles in Crown Jewel, Banks looks to turn her attention toward her former Four Horsewoman ally and the RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, who will be making her way over to the blue brand later this week.

“Right now, for me, it’s revenge season. When Charlotte Flair finally comes to SmackDown Live, it’s going to be amazing,” Banks stated excitedly. “We have such a great rivalry with each other. She’s my old friend, my old partner. Like you said, we have a lot of history, and I need to get my revenge back on her.”

One of her opponents at Crown Jewel, Bianca Belair, is someone Banks said she highly admires and respects. Banks mentioned what a privilege it was to compete against Belair at this year’s WrestleMania, despite dropping her title. She believes Belair’s radiant star power is only just getting started.

“WrestleMania was such a dream come true to walk in as the SmackDown Women’s Champion and to go against Bianca Belair, whose just really, really proven she’s going to be the greatest of all time,” Banks complimented. “She is so athletic and The EST of WWE, and she proved it to the whole world at WrestleMania. She proved it to me; she has my respect. I have so much respect for her. She’s going to be one of the greatest of all time.”

You can watch Sasha Banks’ full interview below. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE’s The Bump with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.