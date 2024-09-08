WWE's Damian Priest Recalls NXT Match In Which It 'Clicked' For Him

It's been three years since WWE star Damian Priest joined the main roster after being called up from "WWE NXT," and during that time, he's been able to become United States Champion, Mr. Money in the Bank as well as winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. Before his main roster run, he had found success on the gold brand when he became NXT North American Champion.

Priest recently revealed a match that he views as the turning point in his WWE career. Speaking on "Insight," the former Judgment Day member reflected on his 2020 match with Finn Balor at In Your House as the moment that "clicked" for him, specifically in the eyes of Shawn Michaels and Triple H.

"I think the first big jump was after my match with Finn Balor at In Your House at the Performance Center, just during the COVID era. I don't know, I can't even explain what happened that day, it was just something clicked and I just let loose, and I remember getting to the back and Shawn and Hunter were waiting for me and he was like, 'That's the guy I need to see from now on. There's no going back, that guy that was out there, that guy's money, like, you have to be that guy always,'" recalled Priest. "He said, 'Stop pretending.' The match with Finn Balor, he just brought something else out of me, and then Finn and I became 'boys.'"

Priest explained that in the lead-up to In Your House, he was supposed to work with Gunther. But the pandemic threw a spanner in the works on that feud, and Balor reportedly picked Priest to be his opponent.

