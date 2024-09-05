WWE's Former Headquarters, Titan Towers, Listed For Sale

Today, WWE is headquartered on Washington Boulevard in Stamford, Connecticut, but for decades they called Titan Towers their home, with the property even being used onscreen on several occasions. However, now that the promotion has officially made the move elsewhere, WWE has put the 1241 E. Main Street building up for sale. Titan Towers has been seen on property listings online, and according to the real estate firm, Newmark, the sale price is "Subject to Offer." According to Newmark, the building stands at 90,675 square-feet, and is spread across 1.19 acres with 11 floors. Due to the sheer size of the building and it's history — dating back to the early '80s — the offer WWE might accept will most likely be enormous.

"CTInsider" claims to have reached out to Newmark as well as WWE, but while the real estate firm confirmed receiving their inquiry, they left no "on-the-record comment," and WWE on the other hand, didn't respond to their message. "CTInsider" also says that the building seems to be vacant, but WWE signage is still up on the inside. Additionally, the United States Flag and WWE flag are no longer flying on top of the buildings, and the parking lots are empty even on weekdays. "CTInsider" also speculated that the building might end up being redeveloped due to the lack of activity on premises.

Interestingly, "CTInsider" cited a data study from real estate firm, CBRE, which claimed that office availability in Stamford, Connecticut is currently at 39%. Stamford Mayor, Caroline Simmons, suggested that the city could address their housing need by converting empty commercial buildings into residential housing during her Sate of the City speech in April, which could indicate a potential future for Titan Towers.

