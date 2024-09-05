Tommy Dreamer Compares NXT Star Giulia To Former WWE Champ

Giulia, the highly anticipated "WWE NXT" star, has made an immediate impact since her debut, swiftly challenging Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship. Her arrival has sent shockwaves through the wrestling community, with fans and experts alike taking notice of her unique presence and in-ring prowess. Recently, Tommy Dreamer shared his thoughts on Giulia during an appearance on "Busted Open Radio." Dreamer drew an intriguing comparison between the rising star and a former WWE champion, highlighting the enigmatic qualities that set Giulia apart.

"I got to see her live with the TNA/New Japan show at the ECW Arena, which I think was her debut. And she has it. She is super charismatic. There's just something that you're drawn to," Dreamer said. "I can view her as ... Jeff Hardy. There's something different about her."

Dreamer went on to elaborate on Giulia's ability to captivate audiences and evoke strong emotions during her matches, while praising Stardom for their contribution to women's wrestling. "I had heard all the buzz about her," Dreamer said. "And then I was like, yeah this girl has something about her. That entrance was just part of her whole mystique. I mean Stardom has been an amazing platform for many women to go and get their first break, their international kudos. And then move on to bigger stuff. She's definitely someone who will garner a lot of attention. You saw her reaction from her debut, where a lot of people knew who she was."

Wrestling fans won't have to wait long to see Giulia in action, as she is set to challenge Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship on the October 1 edition of "WWE NXT". This highly anticipated match promises to showcase Giulia's unique style and charisma, potentially cementing her status as a rising star in WWE.

