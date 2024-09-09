WWE's Drew McIntyre Opens Up About Unforeseen Future After Wrestling

Drew McIntyre is currently embroiled in one of WWE's most heated rivalries with CM Punk, but has already planted seeds for a career change outside of wrestling. McIntyre recently sat down for an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc. about his debut movie role in "The Killer's Game," starring his former WWE colleague Dave Bautista.

"The Scottish Psychopath" discussed his experience filming, saying "Something I was excited about was the part of Rory sounded so much like a lot of people I know back in Scotland, but at the same time just something so different, something that excited me and the fact that it was with Dave, somebody I have history with and grew up around." McIntyre said he enjoyed the experience and that acting is something he could see himself doing in the future, which he'd previously not seen himself doing.

"I didn't see it in the past" McIntyre added. "It was brought to my attention in countless interviews like we're doing right now as 'It's something we could see you in. I could picture you in this picture, you in this, all these Marvel movies, you look like you're falling out a Game of Thrones or something.' And I was just like, 'No, it's just not where I'm looking right now. I'm so focused on wrestling and thanks to this opportunity and how much fun I had and the fact that my wife's always telling me, you need this avenue where you can put your creative mind to, especially when you start slowing down your career, you're closer to the finish line, than you are at the beginning."

McIntyre said he's "very open" to any idea, "So if anyone's got an idea out there, send it this way, I'll either tell you no or you'll have Drew McIntyre in your next movie." Regarding his in-ring future, McIntyre said there's "no timeline" and that he would continue to wrestle and act until his body tells him to stop. "And that's not anytime soon."

"The Killer's Game" will be released on Friday, September 13.