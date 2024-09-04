Bully Ray Assesses Where WWE Should Go With CM Punk-Drew McIntyre Feud

The blood feud between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre continues following their Strap Match at Bash in Berlin, and now, even Punk's precious bracelet bearing the names of his wife and dog is broken, as is Punk, who was taken out of the arena on a stretcher during "WWE Raw." The feud is currently set at one win for McIntyre and one win for Punk going into Bad Blood next month, where many assume they will have another stipulation match to break the tie. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray talked about the storyline on "Busted Open Radio," saying he believes the two having a Hell in a Cell match at the event is a "no-brainer," as Bad Blood is host to the 27th anniversary of the first Hell in a Cell bout. He mentioned many fans think otherwise, however.

"I think at this point, Hell in a Cell does it more for me than the other suggestions that are out there that I saw on social media," he said. "One of the choices that I did see was a First Blood match which would kind of make sense, also. We did see Punk bleed ... Bad Blood, First Blood, I'm not a fan of First Blood matches because I believe the finish is very anti-climatic. You could get a trickle of blood and the match is over because you've drawn first blood. Somebody's nose could start bleeding and you've drawn first blood."

Bully said he wants a "crimson mask" if blood is involved, not just someone accidentally cutting themselves on the ring steps. He also said he wants Punk and McIntyre to "stick to the rules" of the cell.

