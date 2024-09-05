AEW's Jim Ross Reacts To Lawsuit Filed By Kevin Kelly, Tate Twins

AEW, Tony Khan, and current commentator Ian Riccaboni, are in hot water after news broke that former AEW stars The Tate Twins/The Boys, and former AEW commentator Kevin Kelley have filed a lawsuit against them. The suit is twofold, and makes several claims against AEW, Khan, and Riccaboni, but according to Jim Ross, the case will ultimately fall apart.

On "Grilling JR," Ross claimed that he's seen similar lawsuits in the past, and pointed out that when contracts are signed, you agree to terms. "They'll run out of money before Tony Khan does. And I don't hold that much hope they're going to get any kind of settlement whatsoever," he opined. Additionally, he slammed the lawsuit, claiming he has never liked these kinds of legal disputes. "I think they're frivolous," Ross said. He also lamented that the two parties couldn't come to terms instead of taking the time to talk things over.

Interestingly, while he recognizes the Tate Twins, Ross claims he isn't familiar with them, but had a lot to say about Kelley, who he called an old friend. Ross noted that he was sad to see Kelley part ways with AEW, and noted that he simply wasn't happy. "I think he wanted a bigger role that wasn't available to him, and then all of a sudden, he's gone, and it's unfortunate and sad, because he has a lot to offer," he said. Lastly, Ross again repeated that he doesn't believe that the lawsuit will hold up in court, and predicted that it will simply be overruled.

