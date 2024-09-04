Tate Twins & Kevin Kelly Are Suing AEW

There's been plenty of legal happenings occurring in the wrestling world in 2024, namely involving WWE, after the promotion, its disgraced former chairman Vince McMahon, and John Laurinaitis were sued by Janel Grant, alleging sex trafficking and abuse against McMahon and Laurinaitis. While that case remains in pause as the federal government conducts its own investigation against McMahon, WWE's rival AEW now also finds themselves set for a court date, albeit for entirely different reasons.

PWInsider reports that AEW, AEW owner Tony Khan, and AEW/Ring of Honor announcer Ian Riccaboni are being sued by former AEW announcer Kevin Kelly and Brandon and Brent Tate, who worked in Ring of Honor as The Boys. The lawsuit was filed in The Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania Court of Common Pleas this past Friday.

The 41 page lawsuit alleges that the Tates were defamed by Khan after they were released from AEW/ROH this past March, when Khan claimed publicly that the Tates no-showed events. The brothers disputed this at the time and have done so again, claiming they are owned travel "money, royalties, and reimbursements," and suggest that Khan's remarks have led to them not working since leaving AEW, with promotions subsequently viewing them as untrustworthy.

