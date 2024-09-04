Tate Twins & Kevin Kelly Are Suing AEW
There's been plenty of legal happenings occurring in the wrestling world in 2024, namely involving WWE, after the promotion, its disgraced former chairman Vince McMahon, and John Laurinaitis were sued by Janel Grant, alleging sex trafficking and abuse against McMahon and Laurinaitis. While that case remains in pause as the federal government conducts its own investigation against McMahon, WWE's rival AEW now also finds themselves set for a court date, albeit for entirely different reasons.
PWInsider reports that AEW, AEW owner Tony Khan, and AEW/Ring of Honor announcer Ian Riccaboni are being sued by former AEW announcer Kevin Kelly and Brandon and Brent Tate, who worked in Ring of Honor as The Boys. The lawsuit was filed in The Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania Court of Common Pleas this past Friday.
The 41 page lawsuit alleges that the Tates were defamed by Khan after they were released from AEW/ROH this past March, when Khan claimed publicly that the Tates no-showed events. The brothers disputed this at the time and have done so again, claiming they are owned travel "money, royalties, and reimbursements," and suggest that Khan's remarks have led to them not working since leaving AEW, with promotions subsequently viewing them as untrustworthy.
Kevin Kelly Accuses Ian Riccaboni Of Defemation
Meanwhile, Kelly alleges he was defamed by AEW and Riccaboni after the latter made comments on a Discord server regarding Kelly's support for the film "The Sound of Freedom," with Riccaboni referring to the film as the "Qanon movie." Kelly denies having any association with the Qanon movement, and claims that he reached out to Riccaboni to resolve the matter, with Riccaboni never responding.
Kelly further alleges AEW told him they disciplined Riccaboni, though never revealed how they did so, and states he subsequently suffered mental health and marital issues as a result. After not being booked for AEW Revolution this past March, Kelly claims reached out to AEW regarding treatment, as he had done earlier. He alleges he never got a response prior to being released from AEW in April.
As with the Tates, Kelly is also seeking money owed in royalties, and reimbursement for travel. Both sides are seeking a class action lawsuit, stating they are misidentified as independent contractors. As of this writing, neither Khan, Riccaboni, or AEW have responded to the suit, and it appears they have yet to be served. A case management hearing regarding the lawsuit is currently scheduled for November 15.