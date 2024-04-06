The Boys Post Detailed Denial Of Tony Khan Claims About ROH Firing, Khan Responds

Brandon Tate further shared a group text exchange involving his brother and an unnamed AEW representative, which showed them trying to work out their travel issues until it was clear they couldn't make the show. Khan addressed their social media response during the press conference following Supercard of Honor, affirming he stood by what he said, but would be open to working with them again in the future.

Advertisement

"I have not seen their exact statement. After the show, I heard a little bit of this as I was coming back. I stand by what I said. Also, I've only owned ROH for two years ... It was my call to bring them back, I like their presentation with Dalton and I like them both personally, I've had a lot of good experiences with them. I would be open to working with them again in the future ... There have been times, for my era of ROH, and I've been told, from the company I inherited, other times in the past, I'm just going off my experiences. There are two sides to that story. I know yesterday they said 'stay tuned,' I stayed tuned, then I heard, and I am not moved ... I disagree with the point on travel and in the history of ROH, and working with us, that there hadn't been a couple of times where they didn't make and it made me change stuff. On the other hand, I really like both of them. Whether we agree or not about that point of contention, I think it's regardless. They were great and a great part of Dalton's act. I like both of them." said Khan. (h/t Fightful)

Advertisement

The Boys were released alongside Anthony Henry — who has since been promised to return — as well as Dasha Gonzalez, Stu Grayson, Gravity, Jose The Assistant, Slim J, Parker Boudreaux and Jora Johl.