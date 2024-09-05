WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan Explains Why He's A 'Big Fan' Of CM Punk

CM Punk has an unlikely supporter in WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. The "Real American Beer" ambassador told "Sportskeeda WrestleBinge" that he was a big fan of Punk's, despite never having met him in person.

Advertisement

"Big fan of CM Punk," Hogan said. "I just really pray that he stays healthy. I've never had an opportunity to meet him. I guess I missed the boat on that one when I came back for one of the 'Raws' ... I just think if he can get healthy and get this run going again, it would be just triple barrels, WWE would have, as far as power, to get CM Punk up and running where it's real consistent. I think [it] would be the coup de grace for the WWE that would really set him free." When asked about what he thought made Punk such an attraction, Hogan pointed to Punk's realism.

"First off, he's very believable," Hogan said. "He's got that outlaw mentality. But the cool part about it is that he speaks the truth. He really just rolls it out there straight ... and it's kind of like the stuff that a lot of people are afraid to say, he'll say it. So it's almost like he's a truth-teller. He really has it figured out, which is cool. So that's why I'd really love to see him stay healthy, and not have any more accidents happen. I'd like to see this CM Punk run last for years." Hogan's praise of Punk may raise some eyebrows, given how different their wrestling personas, styles, and personal philosophies seem to be. Punk, per usual, has never shied away from saying rather unflattering things toward Hogan, including in his infamous "Pipe Bomb" promo from 2011, when he told John Cena "You're as good at kissing Vince's ass as Hulk Hogan was."

Advertisement