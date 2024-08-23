Woman Reportedly Injured During Beer Promotion Event Featuring WWE HOFer Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan recently promoted his new beer, Real American Beer, in in Medina, Ohio. Hogan entertained his audience by drumming up "What?" chants and suggesting that he body slam US Democratic Presidential Nominee, Kamala Harris. However, according to a Medina Township police report, things became legitimately violent at some point.

According to the report, a 50-year old woman was struck by a beer can at the event, which came from the stage. The report further claimed it occurred around 5:30 pm, and that the can was thrown so hard that she was knocked down to the ground. Allegedly, some witnesses claimed that it was Hogan himself who threw the can, however, other witnesses claimed one of Hogan's crew members tossed the can "like a 'baseball pitch'" instead. Due to the conflicting reports, no one was arrested or charged, but the woman had to get nine stitches after the fact.

Hogan has been in the news more often than usual over the past few months, having appeared at the Republican National Convention, where he performed his signature shirt rip and endorsed Donald Trump's second presidential bid. In other recent news, plans for Hogan's biopic have hit a snag when "Joker" director Todd Phillips, who was set to direct the project starring Chris Hemsworth, recently announced that he won't be taking the project on anymore.

