Hulk Hogan Biopic Starring Chris Hemsworth Hits A Major Roadblock
News first emerged in 2019 that Netflix was developing a film about WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, with Chris Hemsworth set to star as the controversial wrestler. Though many fans were excited by the idea, years went by without any substantial updates, and it now looks as though the biopic won't be happening. Speaking to Variety ahead of the release of "Joker 2," director Todd Phillips confirmed that he is no longer attached to the project.
"I love what we were trying to do, but that's not going to come together for me," Phillips said.
With Phillips out, it's highly unlikely that the project moves forward with another director. As further evidence, when asked about the movie's status over the last several years, Hemsworth's answers haven't been the most optimistic.
In 2022, Hemsworth stated that he wasn't sure if the Hogan biopic was still happening, as Phillips had become busy with other projects. Then, earlier this year, Hemsworth dodged a question about whether he was still attached to the role, expressing excitement at the idea of working with Phillips while stating that the movie had not been given a "green light" (via ScreenRant).
Back when the film seemed likely to happen, Hemsworth also emphasized how he'd have to change his physical appearance to play Hogan and stated that he would have to dive into the "rabbit hole" of pro wrestling in preparation. At that point, Hemsworth said that the project was still being written, but it's unclear if the screenplay was ever fully completed.
Last year, Hogan offered an update of his own, stating that a "business glitch" had resulted in a delay to the Netflix feature. While it sounds as though Netflix was eager to get the project back on track, Hogan indicated that he had moved on to other business ventures for the time being.
What Todd Phillips' Hulk Hogan Biopic Might Have Looked Like
The movie was reportedly set to focus on Hogan's earlier years, with hints that it would depict his rise through the professional wrestling industry and the backstage politics that have enraptured so many fans over the years. There would certainly be no shortage of strong material to pull from Hogan's life, both in front of the camera and behind the curtain.
As the vast majority of wrestling fans will know or remember, Hogan was the industry's biggest star for many years, with 1984 often being recognized as the year "Hulkamania" began. A quick ascent led to Hogan being featured in everything from children's cartoons to the front of cereal boxes and beyond. On TV, the next several years saw Hogan's rivalry with Andre the Giant play out, as well as his friendship-turned-feud with "The Macho Man" Randy Savage.
It was also around this time that Hogan was said to have helped prevent future Minnesota governor Jesse Ventura from starting a union for professional wrestlers. Years after the incident took place, Ventura learned it was Hogan who was responsible for informing Vince McMahon that Ventura was attempting to unionize the promotion's performers. This led to McMahon threatening to fire Ventura unless he ceased his attempts, which Ventura did.
While it looks like audiences won't see Hemsworth as Hogan, it was recently announced that another film centered around the WWE star is in development. Rather than depicting his wrestling career, it will revolve around the performer's lawsuit against media brand Gawker. As of now, the film is titled "Killing Gawker," with Ben Affleck in talks to star as Hogan while Matt Damon may appear as billionaire Peter Thiel, who financed Hogan's lawsuit against the website.
