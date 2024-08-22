Hulk Hogan Biopic Starring Chris Hemsworth Hits A Major Roadblock

News first emerged in 2019 that Netflix was developing a film about WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, with Chris Hemsworth set to star as the controversial wrestler. Though many fans were excited by the idea, years went by without any substantial updates, and it now looks as though the biopic won't be happening. Speaking to Variety ahead of the release of "Joker 2," director Todd Phillips confirmed that he is no longer attached to the project.

"I love what we were trying to do, but that's not going to come together for me," Phillips said.

With Phillips out, it's highly unlikely that the project moves forward with another director. As further evidence, when asked about the movie's status over the last several years, Hemsworth's answers haven't been the most optimistic.

In 2022, Hemsworth stated that he wasn't sure if the Hogan biopic was still happening, as Phillips had become busy with other projects. Then, earlier this year, Hemsworth dodged a question about whether he was still attached to the role, expressing excitement at the idea of working with Phillips while stating that the movie had not been given a "green light" (via ScreenRant).

Back when the film seemed likely to happen, Hemsworth also emphasized how he'd have to change his physical appearance to play Hogan and stated that he would have to dive into the "rabbit hole" of pro wrestling in preparation. At that point, Hemsworth said that the project was still being written, but it's unclear if the screenplay was ever fully completed.

Last year, Hogan offered an update of his own, stating that a "business glitch" had resulted in a delay to the Netflix feature. While it sounds as though Netflix was eager to get the project back on track, Hogan indicated that he had moved on to other business ventures for the time being.