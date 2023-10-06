The Latest On Netflix's Hulk Hogan Biopic Slated To Star Chris Hemsworth

Hulk Hogan has shared an update on his Netflix biopic, which features Marvel's Chris Hemsworth, disclosing that the project has been temporarily delayed.

Hogan, who serves as an executive producer of the project alongside former WCW President Eric Bischoff, was a guest on the "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" podcast, where he revealed that he has decided to end his association with Netflix, citing a business glitch as the reason.

"Yes, I do [have an update]," said Hogan. "So it was a situation where business-wise, Netflix kind of like missed the date, you know, as far as a business situation. And so I had the choice at that time to switch gears. Scott Silver wrote the script, you know, he wrote 'The Joker' and a bunch of different movies. And, of course, Todd Phillips has done 'The Joker,' 'Wolf of Wall Street' and you know, whatever. All the crazy stuff that he did. But, yeah, the script came back, it was amazing. I mean, because my favorite movies are like 'Scarface,' 'The Godfather,' 'True Romance,' it was there, it was there. And I just thought, 'whoa,' but all of a sudden there was a business glitch, you know, and then they tried to fix it a few days later, and I'd already decided to move on."

Hogan later added that while his "life rights" are elsewhere, he still hopes that Phillips will direct the biopic and Hemsworth will be the lead. While it's unclear when the biopic will be released, wrestling fans do have "The Iron Claw," a movie based around the Von Erich family to look forward to, releasing on December 22. The film stars Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, and AEW World Champion, Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

