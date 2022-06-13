Those fans who have been patiently waiting for more news on the Hulk Hogan biopic that is set to see Chris Hemsworth play the iconic professional wrestler might be disappointed by what the popular actor has had to say on the project.

When asked by Chris Van Vliet if the movie is still happening, the Australian actor simply said, “Uhh, maybe,” which may cast some doubt on the film’s future. He believes that the director, “Todd Phillips is busy” right now with “Joker 2” while he has also “been off doing other films” himself.

“Yeah it’s all in conversations and in development like a lot of things, there’s a lot of different things that need to come together for this to happen,” Hemsworth stated.

The biopic is set to be released on Netflix, but there is no release date that is attached to the project at this time. Hemsworth is currently promoting his upcoming movie, “Thor: Love And Thunder” which will be released on July 8 as he continues his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

When the Marvel actor was named as the man who would be playing Hogan back in February 2019, there was a lot of excitement due to the physique that he has, which is something that has come in handy when portraying Thor. But he admitted he doesn’t “have 24-inch pythons” like the iconic professional wrestler always referenced.

Hemsworth has previously stated that he intends to “put on more size” in order to portray the WWE Hall Of Famer, but Hogan himself has already been impressed by how he looks. The former six-time WWE Champion took to Twitter to state, “My brother has that Hogan Pump on Jack, looks like he could slam Andre brother HH.”

Hogan is going to be involved in the project himself, as he and Eric Bischoff are set to be executive producers on the film which, if it gets made, will look into Hogan’s life.

My brother has that Hogan Pump on Jack,looks like he could slam Andre brother HH pic.twitter.com/VEscB93crm — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) June 3, 2021

