Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan is thoroughly impressed with actor Chris Hemsworth’s physical transformation to portray The Hulkster in the upcoming Netflix biopic.

Earlier this week, Hemsworth wrote on Instagram that he had wrapped up production for Thor Love and Thunder and was preparing to shift his focus to the Netflix movie based on Hogan’s career.

Hogan noticed Hemsworth’s jacked up photo and wrote the following on Twitter:

My brother has that Hogan Pump on Jack, looks like he could slam Andre brother HH

Last summer, Hemsworth said in an interview that he was determined to not only “put on more size” but also nail Hogan’s accent. “I will also have to do a deep dive into the rabbit hole of the wrestling world, which I’m really looking forward to doing,” Hemsworth said, adding that he will have to die his hair blonde and add in some balding, plus a mustache to pull off Hogan’s signature look.

The untitled Hogan biopic has yet to be assigned a release date. While Todd Phillips of The Joker will direct the movie, Hogan and Eric Bischoff have been announced as executive producers.

See below for Hogan’s tweet: