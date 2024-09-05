Mariah May Addresses Possible AEW Matchups

It's been just over 10 days since Mariah May ended Toni Storm's 281-day title reign and became the new AEW Women's World Champion at All In, and despite still not having an opponent for All Out, May has listed which AEW stars could possibly challenge for her title. Speaking with "Barstool Rasslin" May was asked about Mercedes Mone coming for her gold, especially because the former WWE star could be looking to add the AEW Women's Championship to her TBS and NJPW STRONG Championships.

"'I'll say okay put your belt on the line, and then I'll have two belts, three if we want to include the Owen belt, four if she wants to put the New Japan STRONG belt on the line. We can both rock up with our two belts." May was also asked if there is anybody on the roster that she dislikes, and admitted that outside of Mone, there is nobody she actually despises, because she doesn't care about them.

"I actually don't really dislike anybody, because I don't care about them. So it's I don't really have negative feelings in that way, because that would imply that I care about them, and I don't. [Britt Baker?] Don't care. [Mercedes Mone?] I care slightly because she said that she wants to wrestle me because I'm world champion now, so if she wants to she could try. [Statlander?] Don't care." Last night on "AEW Dynamite," May defeated Nyla Rose in her first title defense since winning the AEW Women's Championship, however May is still not scheduled to have a match at All Out this Saturday.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Barstool Rasslin" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.