Scott D'Amore Says TNA Wrestling Made Offers To Two Top Stars

Former TNA Wrestling President Scott has revealed that he made offers for two top stars when he was in charge of the promotion, one who joined AEW and the other made his way to AEW.

During a recent episode of Chris Jericho's "Talk is Jericho" podcast, D'Amore stated that despite not having the revenue of WWE or AEW, he made offers to two huge names in pro wrestling, at the end of 2023.

"It's documented, we made an offer to [CM] Punk, we made an offer to Will Ospreay," D'Amore said. "There's your budget, and then there's budget busters that there's revenue attached to this. Like, here's your budget that you're running with, your revenue envelope, and then on a senior level at the very top you go, 'Okay, if we make this move, all this revenue model changes.'"

Jericho revealed that he was also in talks with D'Amore about potentially working with Impact Wrestling for a brief time in 2018 before AEW was founded. He would have ended up working with Penta El Zero Miedo, but Jericho ultimately chose AEW. However, D'Amore admitted that as nice as it would have been to work with Jericho, he made the right decision long-term.

D'Amore's departure from TNA in February 2024 came as a shock to many, including those on the TNA roster as it came soon after the company's rebranding from Impact Wrestling. The details have since varied about why D'Amore was let go, but money seemed to play a factor as he wanted to inject more finances into the company. D'Amore is now ready to embark on a new adventure with Maple Leaf Wrestling, with their first set of "Forged in Excellence" events taking place on October 19 and 20 in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

