Damian Priest Looks Back On Meeting WWE Hall Of Famer The Undertaker

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest often gets compared to The Undertaker, largely in part to his dark persona, his attire while with The Judgment Day, and his physique.

Priest recently appeared on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," where he recalled meeting "The Deadman" multiple times in the past. He stated that The Undertaker was his idol growing up, and he was always fascinated by the legend's gimmick. The star then claimed he met his idol back in 1999 at an autograph signing in New York, and even tried to do his impression of The Undertaker during the meeting.

Advertisement

"He was so nice, too. Which blew me away, right? He's The Undertaker, right? You expect him to, like, set me on fire," he recalled.

Priest recalled that in 1999, The Undertaker was injured and there were rumors that he was thinking about retiring. The WWE star revealed that he also tried to convince his idol to not hang his boots up during their brief meeting. "That was the first time I met him, I won't forget that, I remember choking," he recalled.

Priest later met The Undertaker again at the WWE Performance Center after signing with WWE, expressing how he got emotional meeting his hero and even briefly forgot his name.