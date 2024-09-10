Scott D'Amore Explains Rebuilding TNA Wrestling During His Tenure

Scott D'Amore, an unsung figure in pro wrestling, recently shed light on his experience rebuilding a struggling TNA Wrestling during his tenure.

During an appearance on Chris Jericho's podcast "Talk is Jericho," D'Amore delved into the intricacies of his involvement with TNA Wrestling. He recounted how a brief consulting gig unexpectedly evolved into a more substantial role within the organization.

"Jeff Jarrett had asked me to come in '17, just kinda for a couple of days. I think it was a two-day assignment to consult. Two days turned into four. Four turned into ten. Ten turned into a trip to Japan to represent Impact with Pro Wrestling NOAH to sign a deal there. As time went on — when Jeff left, I kinda stayed there with Sonjay Dutt and John Gaborik and the idea was to just get shows out," D'Amore said. "Name a time in history when a company was in as bad a spot as Impact was when Don [Callis] and I came in and was completely revived."

The wrestling veteran went on to describe the dire circumstances TNA found itself in before his involvement.

"TNA had not sold a ticket to a show in years. They were running out of Universal Studios. With the emergence of 'NXT' Orlando, it just became the secondary free wrestling show to go to in the market. And it had some up and down years," D'Amore recalled. "We went with a smaller, leaner roster. We went out there and said, 'Look, let's start with the very basics. Let's put on the best wrestling show we can.' And it took a while. We just kept plugging away."

As D'Amore prepares to embark on his next wrestling venture, Maple Leaf Pro, fans eagerly anticipate the promotion's inaugural pay-per-view event, Forged in Excellence, scheduled for October 19 and 20.

