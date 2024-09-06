WWE's Roman Reigns Discusses Challenge Of Maintaining PG Rating

As "WWE Raw" moves to Netflix this coming January, the company could be looking to explore content that is not necessarily PG, as the introduction of blood, swearing, or adult-themed material could be subject to more lenient guidelines. However, former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently shared his thoughts on WWE content restrictions changing come 2025, explaining the importance of trying to maintain their PG values heading into this new era.

Speaking on "Bloomberg Live" during the Power Players of New York conference, Reigns said that it's been more difficult to effectively tell stories in this current era of WWE due to the PG restrictions, but overall has allowed them to connect to a wider audience, and thinks there is a limit to how much adult content should be featured on the show.

"To me it's more challenging to be able to tell these stories, and then it also allows you a broader audience to connect," @WWE Tribal Chief @WWERomanReigns discusses with @WWE Hall of Famer The Legendary "Wiseman" @HeymanHustle #PowerPlayers pic.twitter.com/Shb6oNK0kG — Bloomberg Live (@BloombergLive) September 5, 2024

"No offense to our predecessors and the people that came before us, and the ratings that they revolved around, but to me it's more challenging to be able to tell these stories, and then it also allows you a broader audience to connect to, which I just really feel like is always the goal. We want to reach as many people as possible, and I think there's a fine limit to when you can kind of cross that threshold where you push people off from the product. So I think there's going to be a nice little range there that we can play with." It has yet to be confirmed if Reigns will appear on the first "Raw" on Netflix. However, following his retirement announcement, John Cena revealed he'll be appearing on the show, presumably kicking off his 2025 retirement tour.

Please credit "Bloomberg Live" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.