Dave Meltzer Analyzes WWE's Upcoming Network Changes

September 2024 is set to be one of the most interesting months in WWE's recent history, as all three of their flagship shows, "WWE Raw," "WWE SmackDown," and "WWE NXT," will enter a period of transition. For "SmackDown" and "NXT," they will be wrapping up their time on their current networks, as "SmackDown" will leave FOX for USA, while "NXT" will leave USA for The CW. As for "Raw," that show will remain on USA until the end of the year, as the company begins readying fans for 'Raw's big move to Netflix in 2025.

In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer broke down what fans should expect from WWE TV in the next few months, due to all of these big changes. To start, Meltzer predicts a lot of major angles and matches will be built and promoted on the September 6 "SmackDown," the blue brand's final night on FOX, as well "NXT's" final night on USA, which will be September 24.

One thing that will most certainly change is the TV ratings. "SmackDown" has remained for the most part above two million viewers while they've been on FOX, but Meltzer stated that those numbers will artificially fall. What he means is that the ratings will drop more due to the fact that the show is going from network to cable television, rather than fans tuning out due to lack of interest. Where "SmackDown" will settle ratings wise will become a little more clear by October in Meltzer's eyes. He also claims "Raw's" ratings will be hampered until the move to Netflix, due to consistently running against NFL football.

