AEW Champ Bryan Danielson Details 'Legal Letter' He Recently Received From WWE

Throughout most of his WWE career, Bryan Danielson's "Yes chant" was one of the most integral parts to his character, as well as one of the most popular catchphrases in the company. However, once Danielson jumped ship from WWE to AEW, he largely abandoned the word, out of respect to WWE's intellectual property. When recently informed that the trademark had become free, Danielson attempted to acquire it, but WWE's legal team contacted Danielson upon his request. Speaking with Luke James Chats, Danielson explained that when he applied to have complete ownership of the trademark, he received a letter from WWE stating that it was infringing on their copyright policies, despite the fact that the "Yes" trademark was now available.

"I applied for it, but then I got, it wasn't necessarily a cease and desist. I got some sort of legal letter from WWE. It's really weird because my manager texted me and said, 'Hey, this thing is available, do you want to get it?' I was like, 'How much does it cost?' It wasn't that much. 'Okay, sure.' Shortly after that, I got an email from WWE saying, 'This is infringing on this or that or whatever.' I'm like, 'Dude, I'm not trying to sell anybody anything. I just do my thing."

Danielson's "Yes chant" initially started in the build to WrestleMania 30, where "The American Dragon" defeated Triple H and went on to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship by besting Randy Orton and Batista in the main event.

