Bryan Danielson has revealed what led him to sign with AEW over WWE.

“So people think I had two options between WWE and AEW, and the reality was I was considering three options, which was WWE, AEW, or just not being a full-time wrestler anymore and being more of a full-time dad,” Danielson revealed while speaking to “Renee Paquette on The Sessions.” “When I told that to Brie with the money that each company was offering to me, I think she might’ve wanted to kill me.”

Danielson continued to say that three things led him to ultimately sign with AEW: a lighter schedule, more creative freedom, and the chance to change things and try something new. He also said that he wanted to be able to bleed in matches, stating that he thought that there was something magical about it that made him feel very alive.

Danielson started with WWE in 2009 and would win the World Heavyweight Championship in 2011. He would then form Team Hell No with Kane in 2012 before beginning the ‘Yes’ Movement in 2013 and winning the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 30 the following year. He would be forced to retire from in-ring action in 2016 and would promptly be named the General Manager of “Smackdown”. A couple of years later, in 2018, he would be medically cleared to compete in the ring again and would have various feuds in the years following before his contract was released in early May of last year.

Danielson would opt not to re-sign with WWE and head to AEW in September 2021, appearing at the end of the “All Out” event that year. He faced “Hangman” Adam Page for the AEW World Championship at the beginning of this year and is currently a founding member of Blackpool Combat Club alongside Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and William Regal.

