According to a report from Cassidy Haynes of BodySlam.net, Daniel Bryan, aka Bryan Danielson, has found a new home. They reported that the former WWE Champion is signed with All Elite Wrestling, with a source describing him as “100% locked in.”

Haynes further reported that Bryan had been looking at working a reduced schedule for comparable money that he was making in WWE. Bryan was also looking for creative input regarding his character and the opportunity to work over in Japan. According to Haynes, both conditions were met. A plan is also reportedly in place for Bryan’s AEW debut, though where and when is unknown.

Bryan has spent the last eleven years with WWE, first signing with the promotion in 2009 and then returning in 2010 after briefly being released. He last appeared for the promotion in April of this year, losing to Roman Reigns in a WWE Universal Championship match on Smackdown. As per a pre-match stipulation, Bryan’s loss banned him from appearing on the Smackdown brand.

Days later it was reported that Bryan’s WWE contract had expired, officially making him a free agent. Bryan has made no public comment on his status since then.

It was reported earlier this week by PWInsider that WWE had had no internal discussions about Bryan returning to the promotion, and that he was not on the list of talent plans for merchandising, licensing and future action figure releases by Mattel.

As previously reported, CM Punk has reportedly been in talks with AEW about returning to the ring.

As previously reported, CM Punk has reportedly been in talks with AEW about returning to the ring.