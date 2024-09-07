The Outrunners Reportedly Beat Last Three AEW World Champions In August Merch Sales

Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd, collectively known as The Outrunners, scored their first televised victory on Friday's edition of "AEW Collision," and they have even more to be excited about within the company. According to Wrestlenomics estimates, The Outrunners are eighth in the top 10 merchandise sellers for the company, beating out current AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson as well as his two predecessors in the title's lineage, Swerve Strickland and Samoa Joe. It may be good news for Magnum and Floyd, but Dave Meltzer had a different outlook on the rankings.

"There is an issue when [Rob] Schamberger and The Outrunners are selling more merch than Swerve, Moxley, Mercedes Mone, Toni Storm and tons others who are clearly marketable if work was done to provide merchandise of them, not to mention those with a major history in selling merch like Orange Cassidy and The Young Bucks," Meltzer said in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, seemingly reference AEW's reported lack of merchandise available for some of its stars, including at its major events.

Magnum and Floyd are riding the high from the merchandise sales, however, even mentioning it in a backstage segment on the "AEW Rampage" episode that followed "Collision" on Friday ahead of All Out in Chicago, Illinois. The Outrunners toppled Davey Bang and August Matthews to get their first victory, which they were celebrating on the show.

"Runner nation! Can you believe it? The same week that we're topping the merchandise charts is the same week we get our first win on 'Collision!" Magnum exclaimed during the interview, before the team was attacked by Jon Moxley and Marina Schifer.