Kazuchika Okada Is Still Your AEW Continental Champion After Four-Way Win At All Out

Kazuchika Okada retained his AEW Continental Championship after a four-way at All Out 2024. "The Rainmaker" was pit against Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe, and Konosuke Takeshita after each of them won their respective qualifiers during Friday's "AEW Collision," and it was one that any of the competitors could have won on a different day.

Cassidy and Briscoe would work in tandem given their alignment through The Conglomeration, with a tense forearm exchange following a spot of jokingly lazy strikes. But Takeshita seemed to be the greatest threat to the defending champion as he continued to mount offense against all comers, exemplified by the closing stretch which saw him cut down Cassidy. After Takeshita hit the Takeshita Line, Okada launched him through the ropes and delivered a Rainmaker to Briscoe, running to dropkick Takeshita once again to knock him out of the match, before getting rolled up by Cassidy for a close near-fall. "Freshly Squeezed" tried to follow up but Okada had him scouted to deliver the winning Rainmaker, puffing out his cheeks as his music hit. Okada celebrated with his title up the ramp to close out the segment, while Takeshita was joined by Don Callis in grimacing towards the champion, possibly indicating a future feud.

