AEW Women's Champion Mariah May Addresses Relationship With Mother

All Elite Wrestling is all about Mariah following All In London on August 25 as Mariah May defeated 'Timeless' Toni Storm to become the new AEW Women's World Champion. During the match, May went to extreme lengths to finally rid herself of her mentor, and in a fit of rage during the match, May even struck her own mother who was sitting in the front row. When asked about slapping her mom during a recent appearance on "Rasslin'" May didn't have any sympathy for the woman who raised her. "I've got a real issue with these mother figures in my life," May said, who was then asked if she was going to slap her mother at every match she attends.

"She's not going to come to all of my matches," May said. "She lives in London, she'll maybe get an invite to Forbidden Door, maybe, at a push, if she stays in her seat and keeps her mouth shut."

May eventually explained why she put her hands on her mom, stating that she was simply getting in the way of her achieving something she had wanted her entire life.

"She was standing up and telling me to stop," Mariah explained. "Whose own mother tells them to stop? I was trying to become a world champion, I left home at 20 to pursue my dreams of being a wrestler, I've moved countries twice because this is all I ever wanted, and she was telling me to stop. She said I was taking it too far."

May has since defended the AEW Women's World Championship successfully against Nyla Rose on a recent episode of "AEW Dynamite," and will now be waiting patiently for her next challenger to present themselves.

