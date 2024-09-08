Video: Grizzled Young Veterans Are Sick Of Being Compared To This AEW Tag Team

The Grizzled Young Veterans have arrived in AEW. The former WWE NXT UK Tag Team Champions made their debut in Wembley Stadium at All In, and have already called out former AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR in a backstage interview, hoping to differentiate themselves from their fellow title collectors.

"For 18 years, we have done this job," Gibson said, furious at comparisons to FTR that have followed them in recent years. "Do you know what it's like for your entire life's work to culminate in comparison? They are the very reason why I hate this job that I once loved." His tag partner James Drake made it clear that Grizzled Young Veterans plan on showing FTR, and the AEW fans, who the better team is, and will hopefully turn the tables on Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.

"FTR, it's as simple as this," Drake began. "When we're done with you, they're gonna say 'Wow, just like an American Grizzled Young Veterans."

Drake and Gibson debuted following the three-way tag team title match at All In, which saw The Young Bucks victorious over FTR and The Acclaimed. Drake and Gibson attacked The Bucks after the AEW Executive Vice Presidents retained their tag team titles. The pair had previously been stalwarts of WWE's NXT UK brand until it shuttered, then they moved on to "WWE NXT" proper, where they were rebranded The Dyad as part of Joe Gacy's former stable The Schism. The pair became free agents in October of last year, soon returning to the UK independent scene.