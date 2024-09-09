AEW's Jim Ross Reacts To WWE Raw Photo Leak

In the age of social media and the internet, fans have access to more wrestling and backstage news than ever before, and a recent picture got fans talking as it may have revealed too much. A photo of a number of WWE Superstars before an episode of "WWE Raw" recently surfaced online, where they can be seen at the ringside area discussing what will be happening on that night's show.

Kayfabe is not as serious as it once was, but a picture like this breaks the illusion of wrestling being about real conflicts, at least in the eyes of AEW commentator Jim Ross. On his "Grilling JR" podcast, he discussed how damaging the picture is to the business, and what should happen to the person who leaked it.

"Somebody's a chicken s**t quite frankly," Ross said without mincing words. "It's just unprofessional and has no place. Whoever did it should be fired, simple as that. Shouldn't go to HR, just say, 'Look, we're done. You broke a rule that is important to maintain.' But that picture is very revealing, it tells multiple stories, and so in that respect, it's unique as you can see all the talents hanging around. That's kind of a typical thing, everybody's going through their paces, talking, trying to get their timing together, all those things ... so it's daunting. I don't like it, I don't like when things like that happen."

In the picture in question, Gunther and Randy Orton — who were rivals — were in conversation, The Wyatt Sicks were spotted sitting in the front row out of character and costume, and Triple H was seen talking to Drew McIntyre by the entrance ramp.

