Bully Ray Says AEW Is Clearly Priming This Star For Something

AEW has had a busy few weeks with both the All In and All Out pay-per-views, but the company's schedule isn't getting any lighter heading into the end of 2024. WrestleDream, Full Gear, and Worlds End are set to take place later in the year, "AEW Dynamite" will have its Grand Slam, Fifth Anniversary, and Title Tuesday specials, and the company will need to build stars up to have big moments on those shows.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes that AEW star Daniel Garcia, who recently lost to MJF at All Out, is primed for a push. Ray believes that there is something big on the horizon for Garcia, as he explained on "Busted Open After Dark."

"They're priming Garcia for something. What? I don't know," Ray said.

He explained that Garcia should defeat MJF at some point because it would solidify the former's position on the card. He thinks it will also give MJF the chance to prove how good he is as a heel because he feels the best heels do one thing better than anybody.

"All a great heel needs to do is get their heat back, and they can lose every single night," declared Ray. "A great heel can lay down in the middle of that ring, get pinned every single night, but as long as they're allowed to get their heat back the next night, they'll never lose an ounce of steam. That's the most important part."

Garcia was reportedly slated to win the match at All Out, but due to the fact he has yet to sign a new deal with AEW, MJF won as a precaution in case Garcia does leave the company.

