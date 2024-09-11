Orange Cassidy Looks Back On AEW International Title Loss To Jon Moxley

The AEW International Championship has been held by some of AEW's top stars since it was introduced in 2022, with Orange Cassidy holding it for the longest time. Across two reigns, Cassidy held the belt for 471 days, with his first reign seeing him make a staggering 31 successful defenses over 326 days. However, that came to an end at AEW All Out 2023 when he was finally beaten by Jon Moxley in a match that saw the title headline a pay-per-view for the first time.

Cassidy opened up about the match with Moxley during a recent interview on "Q101 Radio," where he explained that he was in a different place in 2023 to where he is in 2024, but remembered how much that match meant to him.

"A lot of stuff was going on to the company and I was given the opportunity to wrestle Jon Moxley in the main event for my then International Championship, which I held for probably too long," Cassidy said. "Jon Moxley's incredible, and he brought something out of me, but he took the title, left me along in the ring with blood, and the fans were very, very nice. Gave me a standing [ovation], cheering, that was a very good moment that I never thought I would get to experience."

As for potentially getting the title back at a later date, Cassidy revealed that he feels naked without the International Championship and that his backpack feels a lot lighter and emptier without it. He stated that he would try and get it back, but only when the time is right.

