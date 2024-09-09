Eric Bischoff Breaks Down WWE Signing Joe Tessitore As A Broadcaster

ESPN's Joe Tessitore made his professional wrestling broadcast debut alongside Wade Barrett on last week's "WWE Raw," and he will be featured on the red brand until January 2025 when Michael Cole and Pat McAfee are set to return. Despite not hearing his first performance on the commentary desk this past Monday, former WCW Executive Eric Bischoff has commented on Tessitore becoming the lead play-by-play man on his podcast "83 Weeks," as he explained how WWE will benefit from a sales perspective due to the broadcast change.

"Haven't listened to it so I can't judge the quality of his work. I will tell you without any hesitation at all this is an ad sales move. This is casting at it's finest. This is mainstreaming, this is going after reluctant advertisers, this is raising your CPMs, cost per thousands, the value of the ad time within your show. This is breaking down a lot of the stigma associated with professional wrestling and the perception of it. The more mainstream — Pat McAfee was a big, big addition — this is just as big."

Bischoff also predicted that even if Tessitore does an average job on the commentary desk, more advertisers and sponsors will be seen over the next 12-18 months due to Tessitore's mainstream influence. Along with calling the action on Monday nights, Tessitore will continue his work doing play-by-play for college football, as well as boxing on ESPN and ABC.

