Eric Bischoff Looks Back On WWE Star CM Punk's Release From AEW

CM Punk was controversially fired from AEW in 2023 after he had an altercation with Jack Perry before his match against Samoa Joe at All In that year. Now, over a year later, Eric Bischoff looked back at the circumstances that led to Punk's firing and noted whether he believes Tony Khan had any other option.

"I don't think Tony had a choice; the situation had gotten so bad, based on what we've heard and read and interviews that we've listened to and such," Bischoff said on "83 Weeks." However, he noted that it was a universally agreed upon fact that the whole situation was a disaster, and that Khan didn't have a choice largely due to his own lack of leadership, making the end result his own fault.

Bischoff further claimed that it still seems like Khan is struggling with leadership in AEW and that the ramifications are still seen today. "There's a lack of continuity, there's just a randomness still, and I think they're making an attempt — I do want to acknowledge and give credit where credit is due. I do believe they're attempting to focus more on story," he added.

The WWE Hall of Famer again reiterated how important leadership is, especially in regard to leadership, based on his own mistakes in WCW. "Clearly, [Punk] has a strong personality. Most good performers or talents ... One of the things they almost all have in common are pretty strong personalities" Bischoff noted. He then explained how it's important to have a system in place to handle that, but that he hopes Khan is learning on the job to improve in this regard.

