Paul Ellering Shares Cryptic Message About 'The Old Order Of Things' Ahead Of WWE Raw

Paul Ellering has been brushing up on his Book of Revelation, according to a new post on social media.

"The staff of wisdom stirs the fire of truth found in [The Final Testament]," Ellering wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), tagging both WWE's account and #Raw. "To pain be the glory. Hallelujah. Kross is the Alpha and the Omega. AOP's blood is cold. The old order of things has passed away. Nevermore." The post references Edgar Allen Poe's "The Raven," as well the Book of Revelation chapter 21, which says "There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away." It also turns Final Testament member Karrion Kross's name into a twist on the "alpha and omega" labeling of Jesus Christ in some Christian sects.

Ellering is essentially the preacher of The Final Testament, a group made up of Kross, former NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain, and Scarlett. The group debuted in early January and has been a presence first on "WWE SmackDown" and now on "WWE Raw." The group wrestled at WrestleMania XL in a losing effort to Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits before being drafted to "Raw," where Kross soon became embroiled in a feud with The New Day, specifically Xavier Woods.

"WWE Raw" will broadcast from Calgary, Alberta, Canada tonight, and while there isn't currently a scheduled match for The Final Testament, Ellering seems to be signaling that fans will be hearing from the group sooner rather than later.

