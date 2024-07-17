WWE's Xavier Woods Waxes Philosophical & It Doesn't Go Unnoticed

In recent months, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston of The New Day have found themselves at odds with The Final Testament, led by Karrion Kross. With Kingston out of action for a short time, Woods is without either of his longtime allies at his side and could find himself vulnerable to Kross's ongoing recruitment efforts. In a post on X that may or may not be related to recent onscreen events, Woods wondered whether or not humans have the ability to truly make decisions for themselves.

Ok it's one of those mornings. Yall think we have free will or nah? — Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) July 17, 2024

Notably, Kross reposted the statement. Just yesterday, Kross took issue with Woods attempting to look for new allies on this week's "Raw" rather than joining up with The Final Testament. Now, it seems that the longtime New Day member is having deep thoughts about our ability to make significant changes in our lives, possibly hinting that Woods is considering the Final Testament offer. At the very least, Kross has shown that he likes Woods' train of thought.

Woods' post sparked a great deal of conversation between fans online, with the WWE star continuing to participate for more than an hour. In addition to stating that he was at the gym while the thought popped into his head, Woods continued replying, going back-and-forth with his fans and asking philosophical questions to probe for deeper meaning.

The feud between The Final Testament and The New Day began about three months ago, with Kross continuing to undermine Kingston's relationship with Woods. The New Day have remained largely outnumbered, as Big E has yet to return to the ring more than two years after breaking his neck, and it remains possible that the former WWE Champion may have to stay retired to preserve his health. However, there's no denying that a Big E return would serve as a phenomenal climax to the Final Testament feud.