WWE Star Baron Corbin Opens Up About Being In A 'Dark Place' Before NXT Run

Baron Corbin has had several gimmick changes across his WWE tenure, and at one point portrayed a down-on-his-luck gambling addict, taking on a rugged worn down look at the same time. However, according to Corbin himself, he was actually in a very bad spot before being sent back to "WWE NXT," where he ended up being paired with Bron Breakker.

"When I was kind of finishing my time up there on the main roster before 'NXT,' like, I was stuck man," Corbin told "WrestleManiac UK." He also admitted that he was burnt out both physically and mentally, and that his pairing with JBL didn't work out. "It didn't resonate with the audience like I saw it; I still think it could have been so successful." Looking back, Corbin noted it hurt him that the plans he had with JBL went over badly with fans. "It kinda put me in a dark place in a sense," he added. Corbin added that he saw his return to "NXT" as an opportunity to show the real Baron Corbin, and give his character some much-needed authenticity.

Corbin recalled that he received lots of texts from his peers, praising him for his work on the third brand. The star further commended the freedom he had in "NXT," and that he gained a new appreciation from crowds. "The fans got a new version of me down there where they were like: 'Oh, he can go?'" He also looked back fondly on the young stars he got to work with on "NXT," and that it ultimately allowed him to rejuvenate himself and his mind.

