Rikishi Offers Update On Son, Absent WWE Star Jimmy Uso

While there have been plenty of goings-on within The Bloodline, fans have not seen or heard from Jimmy Uso since the post-WrestleMania edition of "WWE SmackDown." On that show, Uso was written off TV to recover from an undisclosed injury, getting booted from the faction and attacked by a debuting Tama Tonga. On his "Off the Top" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi offered an update on his son's whereabouts.

"Jimmy's doing fine," Rikishi said. "I think at any given moment, hopefully Jimmy will be ready to come back to be able to do what he loves. I'm sure he misses the fans ... He's doing great. He's got some time to be able to rest the body, rest the mind. He's ready to go. Hopefully we'll be able to see Jimmy soon. They miss Jimmy, though. My whole feed is like, 'Where's Jimmy? Where's Jimmy?'" Rikishi didn't share specifics about the type of injury Jimmy sustained, but hinted that an extended break from the road may have been a positive mental reset.

"When you've been grinding so long, you come back home and it's like a normal life now. 'Wait a minute? I don't have to get up early to catch a flight? Wait a minute, I can eat dinner at 7 o'clock with my family, and put my kids to bed, or be there to read a book, or watch a movie with them on a weekend?' ... Man, sometimes it fills your spirit up ... Yes, I'm sure that he's happy to take time off, but I'm sure just speaking from a wrestler, we don't know how to sit home, man." Jimmy was not included in the last WWE draft, so his post-return landing spot remains to be seen. Meanwhile, Jey Uso currently competes on "WWE Raw," while the rest of The Bloodline competes on "SmackDown."

