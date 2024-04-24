Report: WWE's Jimmy Uso Sidelined With Injury, Will Not Be Drafted

The WWE Draft is just around the corner, with the "SmackDown" picks set to take place this Friday, while "Raw" will make its selections next Monday, with final rosters to be locked down by Monday, May 6. And while most of the WWE roster will be eligible for selection, one notable name that won't be coming off any draft boards is Jimmy Uso.

Fightful Select reports that Uso will not be included in either night of the draft, due to his dealing with an injury. While the nature of the injury and the timetable for Uso's return remains unknown, it appears he will miss enough time that WWE has decided to keep him as a "free agent" for now. Uso was notably not included on the list of names who could be selected upon WWE revealing the rules for the draft earlier today.

Uso hasn't competed since Night One of WrestleMania 40, where he came up short facing his brother, Jey Uso. He would last appear on WWE programming on the next episode of "SmackDown," where he was surprisingly kicked out of The Bloodline by Solo Sikoa and a debuting Tama Tonga, who delivered a brutal attack to Uso while a shocked Paul Heyman looked on. It's unclear whether Uso was injured during the match with his brother, the "SmackDown" angle, or was injured previously.

In addition to Uso, other ineligible names to be drafted are the current champions within the WWE roster, save for WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane. This means Damian Priest, Becky Lynch, Sami Zayn, Miz, and R-Truth will remain on "Raw," while Cody Rhodes, Bayley, Logan Paul, Grayson Waller, and Austin Theory will remain on "SmackDown."