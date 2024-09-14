Former WWE Star Alicia Fox Discusses Finding Herself, Personal Growth After Departure

Former WWE star Alicia Fox had quite the run with the promotion, starting from her days in OVW in 2006, to 2023 when she announced they had parted ways. Stepping away from WWE has seemingly allowed her to find herself, which she opened up about at length during an appearance on "Busted Open Radio."

According to Fox, she's largely used social media to reintroduce herself to her fanbase, and it's allowed her to continue being booked on independent shows under the name "Vix Crow," which is closer to her real name, Victoria Crawford. "Becoming Victoria in public again, in addition to who they know in the ring — Total Divas — it needed a partner too, you know, someone that wanted to make a message like a new product," she said recalling how the process has been since leaving WWE. Fox also noted that she's gained new talking points that represent herself now, and described social media as a great clutch in this time, despite taking a brief break from it.

Fox explained that her current endeavors have allowed her to develop a new dynamic to herself, and that the process has allowed her to grow emotionally, but that it wasn't without shocking moments. "It felt independent, it felt great, it felt dynamic, you know?" she declared. Fox also said that her new schedule has allowed her to do more things outside wrestling, and become a part of other communities. "It's a dynamic experience, professional wrestling, but it is a business. That's just what I love about it too."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.