Former WWE Star MVP Says It's A 'Travesty' This Tough Enough Contestant Isn't Working

From The Hurt Business and the Pride in WWE to the Beatdown Clan in TNA Wrestling, MVP is often part of a unit. During his time in TNA's Beatdown Clan, MVP was aligned with Hernandez, former ROH World Champion Homicide, former AEW World Champion Samoa Joe, Low Ki, and former ROH World Television Champion Kenny King. In a new interview with K & S WrestleFest, the former WWE United States Champion said that he's still in touch with King, and thinks the wrestling business has let King down.

Advertisement

"I just saw [Kenny King] the other day in Las Vegas," MVP said. "Kenny King's my little brother man...He should have a job somewhere. I don't know what happened with [TNA Wrestling]. He should be working somewhere. It's a travesty that he's not."

King isn't just known for his time in wrestling, as the former TNA and ROH star was also featured on reality shows like "The Bachelorette," where he was a contestant or "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," where King was a Chippendale's dancer. King had been signed with TNA Wrestling until November of last year when the former ROH World Tag Team Champion's contract expired with the then-Impact Wrestling.

King has been wrestling for over 20 years, debuting in 2002 and even competing in an early season of "WWE Tough Enough" before he went to the independent circuit, and eventually ROH and TNA. According to King, his time on Tough Enough was a strenuous one, saying the business was a much different place back then.

Advertisement