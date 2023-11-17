Big Update On Kenny King's Status With Impact Wrestling

Veteran wrestler Kenny King has reportedly been granted his release from Impact Wrestling.

According to "Fightful Select," King officially became a free agent earlier this week after Impact honored his request to be released from the company. King, a former Impact Digital Media Champion, finished up with the company at Impact's October tapings, where he and Sheldon Jean challenged ABC (Ace Austin and Chris Bey) for the Impact World Tag Team Championship.

During his tenure in Impact, King feuded with the likes of Joe Hendry and Mike Bailey, after coming into the company as part of the Honor No More stable along with several other former ROH talents. The heel faction of former ROH wrestlers also included Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Maria Kanellis-Bennett, and Vincent, all of whom are now part of AEW/ROH. As such, fans have been speculating over the possibility of King joining his old friends in AEW/ROH.

Prior to Impact, King spent seven years in ROH between 2015 and 2022 and also had multiple stints with TNA. During his time in TNA, he held the TNA X Division Championship on two occasions and was also a part of The Beatdown Clan stable along with current WWE stars Bobby Lashley and MVP.

King, 42, also boasts of a lot of acting and reality show experience, appearing on the second season of WWE's "Tough Enough" in 2002 and also as a contestant on the 13th season of "The Bachelorette" in 2017. Furthermore, King has made cameos on shows such as "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," the dating game show "The Baggage," and the Nickelodeon series, "My Brother and Me."