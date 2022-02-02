WWE Champion Bobby Lashley recently spoke with The Ringer’s Mackmania podcast. During the conversation, Lashley reflected on his former factions and what stood out about them. He described the realism of the Beat Down Clan in TNA.

“I think the thing that was similar about it and where people gravitated to it, was it felt real. It felt real,” Lashley said. “From the Beat Down Clan, it was just a bunch of us that wanted to get together and do something fun and have fun with it. So it was me, Kenny King, and MVP, and it was a lot of fun. We were running with it and all of our characters fit. Cause Kenny King was the wild, ‘I can’t take it anymore!’ And I was more reserved, but I was the muscle that would have to clean up his mess all the time. And MVP was the mouthpiece.”

Bobby Lashley also shared his desire for wanting to do more with the Hurt Business and showcasing black athletes in a different light. He expressed the fun he had in the group and the process of making things the norm.

“We broke the surface. There was so much that we could’ve done,” Lashley said. “That group was evolving and people were like, ‘what about them against them and them against them? The Hurt Business against the Bloodline, the Hurt Business against New Day, the Hurt Business against Drew and the Viking Raiders,’ if they would’ve got together.

“You know, there are all kinds of different scenarios that people were talking about. And I think any one of those scenarios would’ve been fun. It would have really been able to explain our group a little bit more. In the beginning, it was just a cool thing for people. They said, ‘man, these guys are pulling off their jackets and throwing some blows’. So that was cool into itself. But there was so much more that we wanted to kind of, like, talk about.

“With that being said, there are some other things that happened for black athletes. For myself and Big E winning the title, we opened up the doors. What I always say is we want to make everything a norm. Like, we don’t want to have to talk about, ‘hey, there’s a black champion’. No there’s not, there’s just a champion. I don’t care if you’re black, white, Mexican, Asian, it doesn’t really matter.

“We just want to make it a norm, everything a norm. I think that we did help that out, and calm that down a little bit because there have been so many black champions that we don’t have to put that title before ‘champion’.”

