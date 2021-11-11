In a recent interview with talkSPORT, former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley addressed the reunion of The Hurt Business that occurred during the September 27, 2021 episode of WWE RAW.

The stable, originally forming in the Summer of 2020, was generally well-received by the pro wrestling world. However, it took WWE less than a year before they decided to break the group up.

Lashley and his allies Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP are genuine friends when the cameras are off, as well. So it’s no surprise that “The Almighty” Bobby Lashley is looking forward to experiencing more places to eat and drink with his friends.

“We just need to have a little group discussion. Before, when the group first formed, we went and had meals and drinks after every show at a local bar,” Lashley explained. “[We were] strategizing over chicken wings and a beer. To me, that was some of the best times of my career because these guys are actually my friends. I like these guys, I want to be around these guys. I talk to these guys.

“I want us to be successful and together. The crowd felt it, knew it was real, and [they were] really behind it,” he added.

Some fans criticized the sudden reunion of the faction, noting how there was no narrative explanation as to why they decided to forgive each other. But similar to past comments made by MVP, Bobby Lashley thinks that this behavior is normal when you’re “brothers”.

“Have you got a brother or sister? A lot of the time when you have brothers, you have fights and you’re so mad. But the next thing you know, you’re back hanging and playing. Nobody asks ‘How did you guys get back together?’ It’s just like that.

“I have friends that I consider my brothers,” Lashley added. “The Boogeyman is one of those; I really hope he comes back sometime. He and I will fight like, ‘Man, I don’t want to talk to you!’ We go off in a rage. Next day, it’s like, ‘Hey man, you ready to go work out? Yeah, f**k you too,’ and then we go work out! So it’s kind of the same thing — brothers have little arguments like that, but we get back together.”