Ricochet To Team With Former AEW Star In Return To Japan

AEW star Ricochet is already making the most of his new surroundings as he has not only got his eye on AEW International Champion Will Ospreay, but he is also dipping his toes back into the international wrestling scene as he will be returning to Japan for the first time since he wrestled on a pair of WWE live events in 2019. It has been confirmed that Ricochet will be making his debut for the GLEAT promotion on October 6 in Osaka, where he will be teaming up with a man he knows very well, Japanese legend and former AEW star CIMA.

"Ladies and Gentleman, you know who it is," Ricochet said in a video to hype up his appearance. "I really don't need no introduction but since we're here, it's your boy, Ricochet. I'm here to let you guys know that I have a very important announcement. You see I will be returning to Japan on October 6 in Osaka for GLEAT. And not only will I be returning, I will also be teaming with my former sensei, my former partner, we were tag team champions all across the world, yeah me and CIMA. Let's go!"

CIMA played a big part in Ricochet's early career in Japan, with the two men winning gold in both Dragon Gate and Dragon Gate USA. They won the Open The Triangle Gate Championships alongside Dragon Kid as part of the WARRIORS stable in 2010, and the Open The Twin Gate Championships as the Spiked Mohicans in 2011. They would then travel stateside to Dragon Gate USA where they won the Open The United Gate Championships as part of the Blood WARRIORS stable in 2012, before eventually reuniting back in Japan in 2017 for a series of shows before Ricochet signed with WWE the following year.