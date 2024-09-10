Ricochet Opens Up About Relationship With Fellow AEW Star Will Ospreay

With Ricochet's WWE contract set to expire in the summer of 2024, Will Ospreay made a public call for him to leave WWE and join All Elite Wrestling, citing his WWE booking as "sad." Three months later, Ospreay's wish was granted as the former WWE Intercontinental Champion made his AEW debut at All In on August 25. During a recent interview with "SHAK Wrestling," Ricochet opened up about his relationship with Ospreay, while showing gratitude for the support he offered during Ricochet's final months in WWE.

"[Ospreay] and I have always been pretty close," Ricochet said. "Even from the first time that we even met each other and worked with each other, I think we just clicked. We're just really good friends, and so I don't think that's ever changed no matter where either one of us was at. That's always been cool. But to see him so verbally advocate for me is awesome because for a long time, Ricochet hasn't really had the opportunity to advocate for himself. It was really cool to have my homie do that for me. He's always been a super nice guy and super supportive and likewise, so I don't think that's ever going to change."

Following his in-ring debut at All In, Ricochet defeated Kyle Fletcher on the subsequent episode of "AEW Dynamite," after which he was confronted by "The Aerial Assassin." Before the two could truly face off though, PAC ambushed Ospreay with a Poison Rana on the entrance stage, reminding him of their International Championship match at AEW All Out.

Ricochet is no stranger to Ospreay, as the two previously battled across the likes of NJPW, RevPro, WCPW, and EVOLVE before Ricochet signed to WWE in 2018.

