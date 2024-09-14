Freddie Prinze Jr. Says This WWE Star Was The 'Last Attraction In Wrestling'

In 2012, Bray Wyatt, Erick Rowan and Luke Harper made their debut as the Wyatt Family in "NXT" and quickly became one of the most captivating factions in WWE throughout the 2010s. Together they were able to win both the WWE and NXT Tag Team Championships, but more importantly they were able to intrigue fans with their supernatural gimmick and connect to them creatively with their engaging promos. Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. has now claimed on "Wrestling with Freddie," that Wyatt was the last true attraction in professional wrestling.

Advertisement

"This was a beautiful horrific faction that legit captured the hearts and minds of wrestling fans. I don't mean that colorfully, I mean that literally it changed the way people viewed wrestling. The phone thing became so prevalent and connected with it as all the fireflies and the crowd would be there. The promos felt so authentic and was able to connect to so many people even though he was this like supernatural creature and to build on that it was the last attraction in wrestling. Bray Wyatt, once Undertaker retired, he was the last attraction in wrestling."

Although Wyatt and Harper are sadly no longer with us, Erick Rowan continues to honor their legacy on WWE television who has found success being apart of the Wyatt Sicks alongside the former WWE Champion's real life brother Bo Dallas.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling with Freddie" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.